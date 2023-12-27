Good afternoon, everyone!

We had a cool day throughout the High Plains in the 40s and low 50s. Breezy winds today will continue to be northwesterly due to the strong low-pressure system to the east. For the evening, we could have some more light flurries in the northeastern counties along the Texas and Oklahoma state line. The few occasional snowflakes could carry on into tomorrow morning. We are anticipating little to no accumulation from this event, possibly a light dusting for a few areas.

As we head out the door Thursday morning, temperatures will mainly be in the 20s with a few in the low 30s. For the afternoon, temperatures will remain unseasonably cool for this time of year. At the end of the workweek, a ridge will move over the area bringing in dry and fair weather. Temps will warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s for Saturday. A cold front is forecasted for Saturday night. As we start 2024, temps will linger in the 50s. There is a slight chance for moisture on Tuesday, as of this time less than a ten percent chance. Have a great and safe rest of your Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel