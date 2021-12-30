Tracking moisture this New Year’s weekend and cold temps

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with chilly temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s. For this afternoon wind will continue to be breezy, cloud cover will roll in, and temperatures will increase into the 50s and 60s. We are still tracking the potential of some rain for the New Year’s weekend. The trough pattern looks to bring rain on Friday, but the potential for some mixed precipitation Friday into Saturday as temps will fall into the teens.

Cold temps for the New Year but will be short-lived with temps back to seasonal by Monday. Winds will also increase for the next workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas