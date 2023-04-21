Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 30’s. A Freeze Warning across our northwestern counties until 9 a.m. for temps falling between 28 to 32 degrees. Highs will range in the 60’s to mid 70’s with delightful conditions. Calm to light winds, sunny skies and decent temps are all in the forecast for this Friday. A weak disturbance this evening will bring us even cooler temps over the weekend. Sunday will be the coldest day of the seven-day forecast with temps in the 40’s. A a positive note, moisture will increase Sunday and will continue through the middle of next week. Expect showers with some embedded thunderstorms through those days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas