Good morning, everyone!

It will be a brisk start for the area, once again. Tuesday’s morning temps will linger in the upper 20s and low 30s as we head out the door. A cold front during the overnight pushed south through the High Plains. Our temperatures during the afternoon might decrease by a degree or two. Even with the front, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm in the upper 50s and low 60s. Behind the front today, a surface high pressure system will move towards the southeast. Surface high pressure systems are associated with fair and quiet weather, which is what the High Plains expects this afternoon.

As we wake up on Wednesday morning, temperatures will range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. A shortwave trough will move into the area tomorrow along with a surface low. This leads to the pressure gradient tightening over the region, with the surface high pressure system not being too far from the southeast part of the region. The warming trend will continue for the next few days. Temps on Thursday are anticipated to top out in the mid-70s. Gusty winds will persist for the next few days along with the mild to warm temperatures. The latest models are showing a slight chance for a possible wintry mix Friday night into Saturday morning. Confidence is low, around a 20 percent chance of this time. This system at the end of the week will mainly affect the northern counties of the area. We will keep you posted as the models start aligning. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel