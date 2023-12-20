Good afternoon, everyone!

What a pleasant day we had this Wednesday. Temperatures today reached the upper 50s and 60s. Later during the late evening, we are anticipating an upper-level system to track over the viewing area that will continue into Thursday. The passing rain showers will bring in light accumulation, up to a tenth of an inch. The areas with the better chance for precipitation will be our central and eastern portions of the area.

As we wake up on Thursday morning, temperatures will be chilly in the 30s and 40s. Around the midday hours, winds will become breezy near 15 mph. As the day progresses, temperatures will become above seasonal for the first day of Winter tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will linger in the upper 50s and low 60s. The passing showers will be out of the area by the late evening tomorrow. A fun fact about the first day of Winter is that it will be the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Have a great and safe Wednesday afternoon!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel