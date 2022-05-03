Good morning, folks!

A very chilly start to this Tuesday morning as temps have dropped into the 30s for some. There is a Freeze Warning for NW parts of the Panhandle and Frost Advisory for the remaining area until 9 a.m. It will be a cool one when you head out the door so grab that jacket. Temps this afternoon will be seasonal in the 70s. Cloud cover will increase as we move into the evening hours. Winds will also increase by the evening with the occasional gusts between 20-30 mph. Showers will be possible Wednesday morning, but we will continue to focus on Wednesday evening and the night hours. Storms will move across central and eastern parts of the area with the possibility of them becoming severe. All hazards will be possible with an enhanced risk to the far SE. Wednesday will be a day to stay weather aware.

For the remaining of the seven day expect warm temps by the end of the week. Mother’s Day weekend looks to be a hot one with mid 90s possible and windy conditions.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas