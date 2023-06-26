Good morning,

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. It is a beautiful start to the new workweek with clear skies and humidity not as high as we saw last week. Temps will return to the 90s and low 100’s for this afternoon. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle this evening and into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a marginal risk of severe weather for the western Panhandle as and a general chance to the east. Storms are forecasted to diminish as they travel west to east. Hot and breezy conditions will continue through the workweek as triple-digit temps are in the forecast for the majority of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated t-showers will be possible on both of those days as well. Cooler temps will return by the weekend.

