The upper 80’s and low 90’s from yesterday will be giving way to muggy and hotter weather today. Humid southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph team up with a partly sunny sky, sending temperatures back into the mid 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will see highs around 100, while the mid to upper 90’s look to be common over the weekend. Monday may be slightly cooler with the low 90’s, followed by the upper 90’s and low 100’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation, isolated thundershowers will be possible tonight, while popup thunderstorms look probable for tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of small hail, sudden high winds, and heavy rainfall. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans for this weekend but be ready to step inside if a thunderstorm is near your location. Lightning is always a concern.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris