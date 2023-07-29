Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are expecting a pleasant start for this morning. Morning temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s all throughout the High Plains. Light winds will be in our favor today. Afternoon temps will range from the mid- 90’s to 100’s. For this evening, we could expect possible isolated thunderstorms and light showers. As of this writing, the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk for our northwestern counties. These general storms could pulse strong to severe, but at this time no severe weather is expected. For the next week, we will continue to have temperatures in the 90’s. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel