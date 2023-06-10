Good evening. everyone!

We had a very warm day in the 80’s throughout the area. We can expect a round of thunderstorms and showers for this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm and Marginal Risk for today. We can expect strong to severe thunderstorms for the northern counties of the viewing area. We will wake up with mild temps in the 50’s and 60’s. Light winds will be in our favor for tomorrow. Sunday’s afternoon temperatures will be ranging in the upper 70’s to low 90’s. We can expect some more afternoon thunderstorms and showers for Sunday. The Flood Warning is still in effect for the Amarillo area until 5 p.m. CDT on Monday. Avoid flooded roads in warned areas. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel