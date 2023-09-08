Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. We had record-breaking temps across the Panhandles on Thursday with Amarillo and Borger setting all-time records for the month of September. There is a weak front moving through the region this morning which will drop temps from 100s to mostly 90s this evening.

A shift in our weather pattern is still in the forecast over the weekend and into next week. All models are in good agreement with what is expected for the second week of September. Our temps look to cool down into the 70s for next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amount will be between 2″ to 3″ for a good portion of the viewing area for the next seven days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas