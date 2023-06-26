Good afternoon, everyone!

A mostly sunny sky will continue with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out around 97. Tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday will be blistering hot with afternoon highs ranging from 98 to 107. Amarillo could see numbers near 102 each day. Friday should be less hot with a mix of 90’s, while the more tolerable 80’s and low 90’s will be in place for our first weekend of July. Also, hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible each evening, with slightly better odds of rain from Thursday through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone! Try to stay out of the heat, if you can, drink plenty of water, and don’t forget sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris