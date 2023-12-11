Good morning, everyone!

It will be a frigid start throughout the High Plains. Temperatures will linger in the upper 20s and low 30s. Throughout the day, the pressure gradient over the regions will remain low, which will bring in light winds. The light winds will remain less than 15 mph during the morning and afternoon hours. As the day progresses, temperatures will moderate and become unseasonably warm. Today’s afternoon temperatures will warm up into the 50s and low 60s for the area. The dry weather conditions will persist for the beginning of the workweek.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will linger in the 20s and low 30s. For the middle of the week, we are anticipating an upper-level low pressure system to push through the region. The system could move into the High Plains, as early as Wednesday morning. Temps will remain in the 40s for Wednesday, which we will more than likely have rain be the precipitation type. This system will continue to linger in the area until the end of the workweek. The models are still uncertain with the precipitation amount. We will keep you posted as the models start to align. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel