Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s across the Panhandle. Low cloud moving through the area this morning. Visibility dropping down to around 5 miles at time. Be vigilant if having to commute. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 50’s and 40’s. Temps will be cooler than what we saw yesterday. Quiet conditions through Wednesday as an artic blast of cold air will push through into Thursday morning. An artic front will bring us brutal temps for a few days. Dropping temps for Thursday with single digit in the afternoon. There is the potential for some light snow to some flurries for Thursday morning favoring our north/northeastern coutnies. Not forecasting much as of right now but could change as we get closer to this event. Lows will fall below zero into Friday morning. There is a Wind Chill Watch already in place that will be in effect for Thursday and Friday. Folks are encouraged to stay indoors as wind chill values could fall down to -20. Temps for Friday afternoon will be in the teens. Looking into Christmas weekend, temps look to remain below average for Saturday but seasonal for Sunday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas