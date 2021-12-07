Tracking a warming trend

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 20s across the Panhandle. Temperatures will increase this afternoon into the 60s. That will set us above average for this time of year since our seasonal temps are in the mid-50s. Cloud cover this morning will continue throughout the afternoon with windy conditions. We could see gusts up to 25 mph times for today. A warming trend is in place for the next few days as the 60s and 70s are back for Wednesday and Thursday.

As we move to the end of the workweek, we are going to be watching for two fronts that will move into the region. This will allow for very cool temperatures on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and there will be some gusts up to 40 to 50 mph for portions of the area. Models are indicating that we will see a dry environment as we move into the weekend as well. Overall. a slim chance of moisture to the northwest.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas