Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Conditions are very pleasant with light to calm winds and a clear sky. We aren’t seeing such high humidity in the forecast this morning either compared to last week. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the 90’s across the Texas Panhandle. It will be a very hot Labor Day with all of the area seeing those temps above seasonal. Temps for the rest of the week look to continue on track with low 90’s to upper 80’s. There is a dominating high pressure over the four corners that will bring the heat. The ridge will expand throughout the week, therefore the hot weather for us. The Climate Prediction Center also has the outlook for the 6-10 day running temps above normal with below chance for precipitation.

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas