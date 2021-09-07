Tracking a front with potential isolated storm chances

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning under mostly clear skies. Temps are ranging in the 60 through 70s for this morning. For this afternoon hot temps will take over as most of the area will sit in the mid to upper 90s. A front will move through the Panhandle for this afternoon. Depending on the movement of it, we could see some isolated storms develop along the front. Greater chances for this look to favor southeastern parts of the viewing area.

Temps will cool down some for Wednesday. By the end of the workweek, we are still holding onto a dominating high pressure over the southern states. This will bring us temps in the upper 90’s and triple digit temps as well.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas