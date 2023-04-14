Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will range in the upper 70s to low 90s with winds on the breezy side. Expect gusty winds up to 35 mph. There will be a Fire Weather Warning across the entire viewing area until 9 p.m. We are still forecasting a slight chance for t-showers on Saturday afternoon. Very minimal moisture as we saw on Thursday across our northwestern counties. Additionally, a cold front moving through the High Plains tonight will drop temps for Saturday into the 60s. At night we could see sub-freezing temps, therefore, a Freeze Watch has been issued. Expect warmer temps for next week with Panhandle winds persisting.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas