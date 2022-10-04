Good morning, folks!

It is a cloudy start to this Tuesday with temps in the 50’s and low 60’s. Reflectivity is picking up to the northwest this morning as a trough line continues to push through the area as well as a cold front. This cold front will move into the Panhandle giving us more moisture potential through the day and into Wednesday. For this morning, we are still looking at some minimal rain total, but we will take what we can get. Highs will range between the upper 60’s to low 80’s. Cooler airmass will settle behind the front, that will allow for temps to range between the 60’s and 70’s through the weekend. A secondary front will also push into the region on Friday and that will also keep those temps on the cool side. The timing of the fronts are key elements of how cold we will get on certain days as well as how much moisture we could see. Rain totals look to stay below an inch.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas