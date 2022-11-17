Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 20’s across the Panhandle. An improvement from the past couple of mornings. Clear skies with some light winds, however winds are expected to increase. Wind gusts could increase up to 30 mph as a cold front will push through this afternoon/tonight. For this afternoon temps will be in the 40’s and 50’s. Temps will be close to 10 degrees below seasonal. Very light snow expected to the northwest with some dusting or trace for everyone else in the Panhandle on Friday. Brisk morning temps as wind chill values will fall below 0. Bundle up as Friday’s highs will be in the 20’s. Additionally, a warmup by the weekend with 40’s and 50’s, then 60’s next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas