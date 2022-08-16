Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. We are tracking our next front moving through the region. This cold front will allow for cooler temps in the forecast and a greater chance for some moisture for parts of the Texas Panhandle. For this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms and showers will develop along and behind the front. By tonight, our northern counties will see scattered thunderstorms that will continue into Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather to the NW for tonight from the SPC. The concern will be for some strong winds and hail with the thunderstorms that develop. Behind the front will be some strong cold air that will let our temps fall into the 70’s and 80’s for the rest of the week and into next week. The chance of moisture will continue through the seven-day forecast with hit or miss chance for the viewing area.

Enjoy,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas