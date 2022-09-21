Good morning, folks!

Another pleasant start to this morning with temps in the 60’s. Highs for today will range mostly in the 90’s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the region today. This will allow for cooler temps for tomorrow. There is a potential for a lift in the atmosphere that will give us a few thunderstorms across our northern counties. There is a general chance for t-storms from the SPC for some strong winds. Everyone else stay dry this evening and tonight. Temps will be back into the 90’s as we end the workweek. The most significant cold front will push through the Panhandle over the weekend. Temps will fall into the 70’s and 80’s. Along this front expect to see some windy conditions with the rest of the days being on the breezy side. Lastly, the first day of Fall is tomorrow!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas