Tracking a cold front and cooler temps

Good morning, folks and happy Friday!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Panhandle. A great start to the day and we are going to be tracking a front pushing through the area later in the morning. This will allow for occasionally breezy conditions, but overall winds will be on the light side between 5 to 15 mph. Temps for today will be cooler than yesterday but still above average for this time of year. Highs for today will be a mix of 60s and 70s across the area.

For this weekend we are looking at cooler temperatures in the forecast for Saturday as will struggle to reach those 60s across the Panhandle. We rebound by Sunday, but another front will move in by the next workweek dropping our temps back to the 50s. There is a very slim chance of some moisture trying to make it into the area by Tuesday. More details to come as we get closer to those days.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas