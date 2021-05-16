Severe Weather Tools

Multiple days of stormy weather could continue

Hello everyone,  

Scattered thunderstorms look to breakout across our central and eastern counties this evening.  Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe.  Hail, high winds, and heavy rain will be the main hazards.  All activity should exit to our east later tonight.  

Tomorrow and Tuesday will be similar days with partly cloudy skies, humid conditions, and afternoon highs in the 70’s.  Thunderstorms will develop during the evening hours on both days across our central and eastern counties, with some becoming severe.  Once more, large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns.  The tornado threat will be low, but not completely absent.  Please stay weather aware and be ready to seek shelter on a moment’s notice if a storm is near your location.  

Wednesday and Thursday look to continue unstable and stormy with temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s respectively.  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

