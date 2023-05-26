Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Showers and thunderstorms pushed through the High Plains this morning with some on the severe side. Flooding has been a huge concern as heavy rain has fallen with excessive rainfall continue across our southern counties. The highest observation in an hour was for Hereford with 2.36″ of. For today, the highs will be in the 70s. Severe weather potential will be present as we are forecasting another round of cells to develop out west this evening. The same pattern looks to persist into the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties under a slight risk of severe weather. Our main threats will be hail and damaging wind. Storms will initiate out in the border line of NM and the TX Panhandle and track their way east. We could get a break from the rain on Memorial Day.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas