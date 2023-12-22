Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 30s across the High Plains. Morning dense fog advisory across eastern parts of the Texas Panhandle for visibility dropping as low as a quarter of a mile. For this afternoon, we are still forecasting nice temps in the 60s with sunny skies. Temps still running 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal. By tonight cloud cover will increase to the west with moisture entering eastern New Mexico. Rain is forecasted throughout the day on Saturday with areas receiving up to an inch of rainfall. Highest amount will fall where embedded thunderstorm move through. Cooler air moves into the region just in time for Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas