Good morning, everyone!

Some of us woke up to some strong to severe thunderstorms early this morning. As of this writing, we have collected 0.11″ of rain at the news station. We will wake up to mild temperatures in the 60s and low 70s throughout the High Plains this morning. Today’s afternoon temps will be very warm in the 90s and 100s. For this afternoon, we are expecting a round of isolated thunderstorms to develop in our western counties and then make their way toward the east late tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather today. The main threats will be damaging winds, flooding, and pockets of large hail for tonight. The tornado threat for today is very low, but not absent. We can expect the thunderstorms for this evening to carry over into the overnight. We are also seeing a slight cooldown for this weekend into the upper-80s. Be weather aware this evening. Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel