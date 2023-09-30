Good Saturday everyone,

Following the record-breaking heat across the region in the previous days, we will, fortunately, cool back into more seasonal temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s for the remainder of the weekend and into the work week. In addition to the highly desired autumnal temperatures, I expect precipitation and thunderstorms through at least Tuesday evening, which may become severe. Today, September 30th, a marginal risk, primarily for wind, has been drawn up for eastern New Mexico and a sliver of the NW TX panhandle and western OK panhandle. On Monday, another chance for severe weather exists as an upper-level low-pressure system migrates eastward into the viewing area. For now, like today, a marginal risk exists solely for our western counties on Monday, in which widely scattered thunderstorm development, posing the risk of isolated large hail and damaging wind gusts, remains possible. On Tuesday night, a seasonal cold front is anticipated to traverse the region, leading to even cooler temperatures in the low 70’s and even the upper 60’s for subsequent days.

Forecaster Landry Judd