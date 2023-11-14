Good morning, everyone!

It will be another chilly start with patchy fog present. Patchy fog will lead to reduced visibility throughout the High Plains. Make sure to slow down and leave enough distance on the road on your early morning commute. By around the noon hour, temperatures will have warmed up to the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy winds from the southwest will be present during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph. As the day progresses, our afternoon temperatures throughout the High Plains will warm up into the 60s with a few possible low 70s in our northeastern counties.

As we wake up on Wednesday morning, temps will linger in the 30s and low 40s. We will continue to track above normal temperatures for the next several days. Dry weather conditions will also persist due to a ridge over the High Plains. A cold front is in the forecast for the end of the workweek, which will decrease temps to the low 60s on Friday. There is some great news over the horizon! As we start this next coming week, we have a slight chance for precipitation (15%) for the area. Our forecast temps for this coming Monday will be in the 40s and 50s. This cooldown will be due to another cold front at the beginning of the workweek. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel