A pleasant morning with temps falling into the 60’s across most of the Panhandle. Winds are light but will increase once again this morning/afternoon. Therefore, breezy conditions for today with plenty of sunshine. There is a chance for some moisture across eastern New Mexico this evening. For the viewing area, we area forecasting once thunderstorms to the far northwest. Northern and northwestern parts of the Panhandle will have a slim chance of moisture from today through Thursday. Highs for today will mostly be in the 90’s. We are forecasting two fronts to enter the viewing area. The first will move in on Wednesday and the second over the weekend. Both will drop our temps but the most significant one will be on Saturday. Breezy conditions look to persist for the next few days with some sunny skies. Finally, fall right around the corner! Fall begins Sept. 22 at 8:03 p.m.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas