Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s across the Panhandle. Partly cloudy skies with some light winds. Brutal wind chill values as those values have fallen into the single digits. Liberal, KS sitting at 1 degree as of 5:30 a.m. Cloud cover will decrease this mid-morning with afternoon temps in the 40’s. Temps will be close to 20 degrees above yesterday’s afternoon but still below seasonal. Tracking another front Thursday night into Friday morning. Flurries are expected for the top half of the Panhandle. Brisk morning temps through the next few mornings. Then 40’s and 50’s by the weekend and into next week. The strong cold airmass is expected to continue to dominate the country through the end of the workweek.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas