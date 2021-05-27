From thunderstorms to cool and rainy weather!

Hello everyone,

One more muggy and warm day is underway, before we experience much cool conditions for tomorrow, and the Memorial Day Weekend. The temperatures should top out in the 80’s for this afternoon, while tomorrow behind a cold front, we could see highs only in the 60’s and low 70’s. The 60’s and low 70’s could be commonplace each day over the weekend, followed by Monday (Memorial Day), with highs barely reaching 60!

Regarding precipitation – stormy weather could return for this afternoon across our eastern counties. Pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain would be the main hazards. The tornado threat is low, but not completely absent. Please stay weather aware if thunderstorms are in your vicinity. Additional showers and thunderstorms could occur over the weekend, with Sunday and Memorial Day having the best chances for the downpours.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris