Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits and below zero. Currently seeing wind chill values in the negative teens. A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning in effect until noon due to those brutal temperatures. Dress in layers if you have to go outdoor. Temps this afternoon will rise into the 20’s with some light winds. A significant warmup from Thursday afternoon. Expect highs for Saturday to be in the 30’s. Then for Christmas Day, temps will return to the 50’s across the entire Texas Panhandle. The Climate Prediction Center is looking at a huge warmup for the 6-10 outlook. Above temps and moisture expected. Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas