Snow, wind, and frigid weather

Bundle up and drive very cautiously, snow is falling once more, as another upper-level storm system tracks across the region. As of this writing, our central and northern counties have the best chance of snow. One to three inches could fall across our northeast counties, while locations south and west might accumulate up to 1 inch. This low-pressure center is a fast mover, so clearing skies should be seen by this evening. Also, cold north winds of 15 to 30 mph, will accompany this storm system, adding bitterly cold wind chills to the mix. Actual temperatures should hover in the upper 20’s and low 30’s throughout today.

Tomorrow will see vastly improving weather with sunshine and light southwest winds. Temperatures will moderate from the frozen teens and low 20’s during the morning, into the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday should continue this warming trend with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s, while Saturday may fall back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

No additional snow is expected through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris