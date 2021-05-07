Stormy start to our Mother’s Day Weekend

This afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, and warm with temperatures in the 80’s and low 90’s. Also, another chance for scattered thunderstorms will exist. As of this writing, storms look to develop close to the New Mexico border after 4 pm – moving southeast across the Panhandles during the evening hours. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. All activity should exit east of the area after midnight.

Tomorrow, for the most part, looks to be thunderstorm free with very warm weather, sunshine, and a breezy southwest wind of 15 to 30 mph. High temperatures should once more heat back into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. Sunday (Mother’s Day), however, could turn blustery and cooler with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s. The downward trend in temperatures looks to continue for Monday and Tuesday with 70’s and 60’s respectively. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms could be in the mix by Sunday night, Monday, and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris