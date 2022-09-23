Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps falling into the 50’s and 60’s. After a very cool Thursday, temps will rebound for this afternoon back into the 90’s. There is warm front currently moving across central parts of the Panhandle. This front will continue to push northeast by tonight. A cold front will take over this weekend and will let those temps fall back to seasonal for Sunday. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected through the next few days. We are tracking a few stray storms that may develop across NW parts of the Panhandle this evening/ tonight. The SPC does have a general chance for that area with the main concern being some strong winds. For our seven-day forecast, expect 80’s through most of next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas