Good evening, folks!

Highs across the High Plains today ranged in the 80s and low 90s. We had a nice fall-like day on Friday but a high pressure aloft meaning the heat will return. The cold front continues to move over south Texas but it is very weak now. This evening we have a chance for some strong thunderstorms to move across the Panhandle. There is a disagreement in our models as some suggest that the cap will hold. If we do get storms, they will generally favor the western part of the viewing area. There is a Marginal tag from the Storm Prediction Center with the main threats being wind and hail. Things will be much calmer as we move into Sunday and next week. Triple-digit temps starting Monday afternoon with some breezy and windy conditions for the next few days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas