Good morning,

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. Conditions for this morning include some breezy weather that will persist into this afternoon. Temps will return to the upper 90s and mid 100s for this afternoon as the high pressure continues across the state. There will be some Heat Advisories that will be in effect today for the PDC and our SE counties. A reminder to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. There is a chance for hit-or-miss showers to move through the northwestern parts of the viewing area today. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a general chance in the NW for today and tomorrow. By Friday, that general chance does get extended to include the majority of the Panhandle. We will see a cold front by the end of the week that will bring us cooler temps over the weekend. Forecasting 80s for Saturday and Sunday with some late storms in the region.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas