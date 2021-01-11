Slow warming trend followed by possible weekend snow

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

In the wake of the snowfall from yesterday and Saturday night, sunshine will return for today.  Afternoon temperatures could suffer, however, as the sun’s warmth goes toward melting the snow, as opposed to warming the air.  We should see a blend of 40’s this afternoon. 

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs back in the low to mid 50’s, while Wednesday and Thursday might top out in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  By Friday and Saturday, however, another cold front will plow through the region.  Instead of the low 60’s, temperatures could cool back into the 40’s, for both days. 

Lastly, a rain/snow mix may occur over this upcoming weekend, and for early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss