The system that gave us snowy conditions yesterday is now well to our east. In its wake, today will see vastly improving weather with sunshine and light southwest winds. Temperatures will moderate from the frozen teens and low 20’s this morning, into the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon. Tomorrow and Friday should continue the warming trend with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s, while Saturday may fall back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Sunday will hover around 50, followed by the 50’s and low 60’s on Monday, which is the first official day of winter.

No additional snow is expected through the weekend.

Lastly, slick and hazardous conditions will continue this morning with snow and ice on the ground. Be sure to walk gingerly on sidewalks and driveways, and drive very cautiously out on the roadways.

Stay safe and warm everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris