Good morning,

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. Temps will return to the 90s across the majority of the Panhandle with a few low 100s for this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle this evening continuing to our northwestern counties. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a general chance for storms for that area today with it expanding for Friday and Saturday. A high pressure that we have over the state will continue to move out as we progress into Friday, that is what will bring us cooler weather into the 80s for the weekend as well as isolated storms in the region. A cold front will also swing through on Friday evening allowing for those cooler temps.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas