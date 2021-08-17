Temps to run around seasonal for the few days

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Tuesday with some ongoing shower activity for our southwestern counties. Lots of cloud cover associated with this system but cloud cover will push east exiting the area by the afternoon. Temps this morning on the cool side as most are sitting in the 60s but will increase into the 80s for the majority of the viewing area by the afternoon. Across the Panhandle we will sit on the dry side of things for today but a few t-showers down south are not out of the question for the early afternoon hours.

For the next seven days, we will sit around seasonal for this time of year with temps in the low 90s. Rain chances will be very minimal but a summertime t-shower cannot be ruled out throughout the next couple of days. Enjoy!

Maria Pasillas