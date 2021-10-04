Temps to run above average this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Starting off the morning with temps mainly in the 50s across the Panhandle. Some light cloud cover moving through the area but expecting to see a day full of sunshine with dry conditions. Temps will increase into the 80s for this afternoon, exceeding seasonal temps. Light winds will also be in place for this Monday. Slightly cooler temps expected for Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Overall, temps will run well above average for this time of year for this week. Temps will be in the upper 80s to a few 90s as we get closer to the workweek. Conditions look to remain dry for the seven day and winds will begin to pick up starting on Thursday.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas