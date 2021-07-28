Temps to remain in the 90s for the rest of the work week

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies with mild temps in the 60s and 70s. It will be another afternoon with highs in the mid 90s as a ridge continues to move further east and into the Central Plains. For us here in Texas, we are also seeing a low pressure around West Central Texas. This with monsoonal moisture from the west will give us a slight chance for one or two t-showers to the south. This will all mostly stay out of the viewing area. Overall, another hot evening with plenty of sunshine to go around.

For the next seven days we are still tracking a cold front on Sunday. A chance of isolated to scattered storms are expected for next week with cooler temps as well.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas