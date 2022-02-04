Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits across the Panhandle. Light winds and brutal temps are giving us wind chill values in the negative teens and 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory in place until noon for the entire viewing area. Temps by this afternoon look to increase into mid to upper 30s. Average highs area the mid 50s therefore, temps will be around 20 degrees below seasonal. Slick road conditions still possible this morning so use caution if traveling.

Temps look to remain below average through the weekend. By Monday, temps will be back into the 50s. Tuesday looks to be a warm one with 60s back in place as well as for Thursday.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas