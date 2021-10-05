Temps to remain above average for the workweek

Good morning, folks!

Temps have fallen into the 50s and 40s this Tuesday morning under clear skies. Fall like start to the day but temps will rise into the low 80s for this afternoon across the viewing area. Dry condition with light winds looks to remain in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Winds will increase as we move into Thursday gusting up to 25 mph at times. A ridge over the Panhandle will increase our temps towards the end of the workweek into the 90s.

A cold front looks to move into the area during the weekend. Models don’t look to impressed but some moisture could move into the area on Sunday night. Overall, temps will fall into the 70s.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas