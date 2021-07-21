Temps still running below average for today

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Wednesday morning with mostly clear skies. Some light cloud cover across the area but overall seeing lots of sunshine once again for this afternoon. Starting the day with temps in the 50s and 60s as dewpoints are in the comfortable side in the 50s. Winds on the light side today but will begin to increase as we make it to Thursday and Friday. Temps slowing climbing up into the 90s to end the work week.

A change in patterns by the weekend will gives us the chance for moisture back into the Panhandle. The precipitation is still favoring western and central parts of the viewing area. More details as we get closer to Sunday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas