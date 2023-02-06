Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. Clear skies have dominated the region, with a ridge pattern moving out to the east. For us that means we are forecasting a cold front to roll in. That front expected to move through the entire Panhandle by tonight. Cold airmass will follow this disturbance, therefore cooler temps for Tuesday. For today, highs will be a mix of 60’s and 70’s. The downside for the next seven days is the breezy to windy conditions. There is a chance for some moisture on Tuesday. The areas favored for moisture are those to the east and southeast. Still looking at some uncertainty between models where moisture could be present to only a few/ none. Temps fall again on Thursday, then a warmup back into the 60’s for the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas