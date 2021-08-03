Temps running below average once again today

Good morning, folks!

A cool start to our Tuesday morning as temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s across the viewing area. For this afternoon we are looking at temps climbing up to the mid 80s once again. We will sit with temps below seasonal for two more days before we begin to see hot temps in the forecast, especially for the weekend. For this evening we are looking at a disturbance out in New Mexico and Colorado that could push some t-showers into our western counties for the late hours and into Wednesday morning. Models are in good agreement some of the Panhandle out west will see some slight precipitation.

For the next few days, we will focus on the hotter temps that are in the forecast as we will be near triple digits from Saturday into Monday. Enjoy them warm temps today and tomorrow before the heat returns.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas