Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s and 40s with a Frost Advisory in effect. This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. as temps are hovering around the freezing mark. Clear skies are helping those temps fall into the 30s. For this afternoon, we are tracking a ridge out west continuing to build. The weather pattern will continue to give us warmer temps as we progress through the week. Yesterday, we had temps below seasonal, but temps rebound for this afternoon in the 70s across the entire Panhandle. Conditions will be pleasant with lot of sunshine, but we could see some breezy conditions as we move into the evening.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather now for portion of the area for Wednesday afternoon as isolated storms are possible. These storms could become severe with wind damage and hail the main concern. The chance of moisture still looks to favor the northern part of the area.

Have a great day.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas